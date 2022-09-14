"TropAg is the perfect opportunity for the sector to review and consider the technologies and implement state of the art methods to ensure sustainable food security for all," Professor Morell said.
"It's the premier agriculture conference in our region and a rare opportunity to hear from world-class researchers, scientists and stakeholders."
The TropAg conference is hosted by the University of Queensland in partnership with the Queensland Government via the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
TropAg is backed by generous sponsors including the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, Grains Research and Development Corporation, Illumina, Hort Innovation, Queensland University of Technology, AgriFutures, MineARC Systems, Australian Plant Phenomics Facility and many other organisations supporting as symposium sponsors, scholarship sponsors, exhibitors and media partners.
