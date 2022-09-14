Queensland Country Life

Conference

Updated September 26 2022 - 5:02am, first published September 14 2022 - 1:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"TropAg is the perfect opportunity for the sector to review and consider the technologies and implement state of the art methods to ensure sustainable food security for all," Professor Morell said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.