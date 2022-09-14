Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

People working with animals urged to get vaccinated against Q fever

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:39am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Health is urging those residents who work with animals, particularly livestock, to get vaccinated against a bacterial disease. File picture: Lucy Kinbacher

There has been increase in confirmed cases of Q Fever in the Wide Bay region, with 11 cases notified to the Wide Bay Public Health Unit this year to date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.