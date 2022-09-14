The second day of the 2022 Droughtmaster National Bull Sale has well and truly kicked off at the CQLX selling facility in Gracemere.
Day two kicked off to a ripping start, with the Australian record for a Droughtmaster bull was eclipsed.
See who was snapped on day two of the DM National Bull Sale.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.