Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers reach 724c, average 646c at Roma

September 14 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steer prices strong at Roma

A total of 2211 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.