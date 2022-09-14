Weaner steer prices strong at Roma

THE Goodman, Dargal Downs, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 596c reaching $1754 to average $1754. DI and EM Jones, The Grove Station, Winton, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 568c reaching $1411 to average $1317. Campmac Pty Ltd, Saramac Downs, Pickanjinnie, sold Angus cross heifers to 560c reaching $1519 to average $1519. Earle Graze Pty Ltd sold Angus cross heifers to 510c reaching $2128 to average $1749. The Angus cross cows sold to 396c reaching $2660 to average $2338.