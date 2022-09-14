Weaner steer prices strong at Roma

A total of 2211 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 700c and averaged 574c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 724c and averaged 646c, steers 280-330kg reached 710c and averaged 600c, and steers 330-400kg reached 602c and averaged 512c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 484c averaging 468c.
Hurford Trust, Belgaum, St George, sold Simmental cross steers to 710c reaching $2114 to average $1805. PJ and BJ Andrews, Blue Hills, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 700c reaching $1940 to average $1873. DJ and TE Allen, Albany Downs, Mitchell, sold Simmental cross steers to 696c reaching $1702 to average $1590.
OL and CM Jones, The Grove Station, Winton, sold Braford cross steers to 690c reaching $2520 to average $1939. BRF Southern, Glenmuir, St George, sold Brahman cross steers to 688c reaching $2124 to average $2012. Boyd KJ and SL, Blair Gowrie, Injune, sold Charbray cross steers to 670c reaching $1908 to average $1831.
J Jackson and K Anderson sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 660c reaching $1993 to average $1867. H Sommerfield and Son, Canegrass, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster steers to 546c reaching $1939 to average $1857.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 380c and averaged 380c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 610c and averaged 522c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 596c, averaging 468c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 462c, averaging 437c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 510c, averaging 462c.
THE Goodman, Dargal Downs, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 596c reaching $1754 to average $1754. DI and EM Jones, The Grove Station, Winton, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 568c reaching $1411 to average $1317. Campmac Pty Ltd, Saramac Downs, Pickanjinnie, sold Angus cross heifers to 560c reaching $1519 to average $1519. Earle Graze Pty Ltd sold Angus cross heifers to 510c reaching $2128 to average $1749. The Angus cross cows sold to 396c reaching $2660 to average $2338.
DW and SG Rowbotham, White Park, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers sold to 413c reaching $2470 to average $2470. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 390c reaching $2477 to average $2477.
Cows 330-400kg reached 386c and averaged 303c, cows 400- 500kg topped at 408c, averaging 357c, cows 500-600kg topped at 386c, averaging 370c, and cows over 600kg topped at 396c, averaging 391c.
Tullamore Park Pastoral, Canberra, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 408c reaching $2399 to average $2057. The Santa Gertrudis bulls sold to 403c reaching $4112 to average $4112.
