Angus bulls to $33,000 twice for the Wise family

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 13 2022 - 10:02pm, first published 8:02pm
Equal top priced bull at $33,000 was Glenisa 316 Stunnar R159, selling to Geoff Maynard, Jambin.

Angus bulls were in demand at Glenisa Angus on property sale at Glen Aplin, when the 45 bulls sold to top of $33,000 twice on behalf of Ced and Aaron Wise, last Thursday.

