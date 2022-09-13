Angus bulls were in demand at Glenisa Angus on property sale at Glen Aplin, when the 45 bulls sold to top of $33,000 twice on behalf of Ced and Aaron Wise, last Thursday.
In the breakdown of the sale catalogue, 34 of two year old bulls sold for an average of $17,647, while 11 bull 12 month old yearling bulls averaged $11,182.
First to sell was Glenisa Monumental R097 to repeat buyers Stewart and Tom Nobbs, Yungaburra Cattle Co, Moura.
Monumental R097, is a son of the highly sought after breeding sensation, Exar Monument 60568.
Glenisa Monumental R097 is a long deep bodied bull with a sires outlook.
He was just one six bulls the Nobbes' selected, making them the volume buyer at the sale.
These bulls will be used in their Brangus and UltrBlack breeding herd which runs parallel their grey and red Yoman Brahman stud.
New buyers this year were Geoff an Alison Maynard and family, 5 Star Senepols, Jambin.
They too, paid the top price of $33,000 for Glenisa 316 Stunnar R159, by Musgrave Stunner from Glenisa GOK GG G133 Janine.
In all, Mr Maynard selected three bulls and paid an average of $7000/head.
Mr Maynard has been breeding Senegus bulls (a cross between Senopol and Angus) for the past 10 years.
"There is good demand for bulls and they sell well," Mr Maynard said.
He said by buying the Glenisa 316Stunnar R159, he would inject quality into their Senegus breeding herd.
Co-principal Aaron Wise said they had a 'rippa' sale result and were very happy.
He said 16 bulls sold to southern Queensland and northern NSW area, with the balance sold into central and western Queensland Volume buyers.
Other buyers included T & M Allan, Mundubbera buying four bulls, Richard Cameron, Merritts Creek, Rod and Margaret Cameron, both finished with three each.
"The feedback we receive is consistent, with the Glenisa bulls adapting, surviving and producing quality cattle for our clients," Mr Wise said.
"The granite soils where the bulls are born and bred is far from good country but it sure puts our bulls in a good in a good stead to go out and perform in any environment.
"There was more than 100 bidders connected to the sale on AuctionsPlus."
Agents Nutrien, George Fuhrmann.
