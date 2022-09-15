For someone who masterminded the cooking of the world's longest damper, experimenting with recipes to create the perfect charcoal is right up Steve Hockam's alley.
After a number of years in a research and development phase, Mr Hockam and partner Leannda Dierke, along with Toowoomba-based business partners Adnun and Albab Khan, have begun regular production of carbonised charcoal and biochar from their site at Charleville, bringing another industry to the western Queensland town.
The businesses, branded Charleville Country Carbon and Chef's Choice Charcoal, operate from a site on the town's southern outskirts, having upgraded to kiln production from an open-air pit business that Ms Dierke purchased in 2014.
"I knew nothing about charcoal, (I thought) it shouldn't be too dramatic," Ms Dierke said.
"The Khan brothers used to buy charcoal off me for their restaurant in Toowoomba and we had conversations about taking it further.
"I was a little bit hesitant about it, thinking, I don't know if it's really for me, as in having the knowledge to get it done.
"After lots of conversations, this is where we are now."
From an experiment with 3kg of wood in their back yard, where Mr Hockam trialled different timbers and made prototype kilns, Ms Dierke says they are now producing tons of biochar on their industrial site for industries such as orchards, aquariums, cosmetics, and animal feed additives.
"We've also got charcoal product in every state in Australia, even into Tasmania, into restaurants and barbecue shops," Ms Dierke said.
"Once they've cooked with it - I give it to people to try, because they've not heard of it, and they come back and say, it speaks for itself.
"It's got a beautiful heat.
"We've got a beautiful premium product no matter how we cook it.
"It's been really exciting for me to see what you can do with charcoal."
They use dead gidyea harvested from where it lies on the ground on properties near Charleville that they have access to.
Ms Dierke said landowners were happy for them to come and clean up their paddocks, saying the wood would be wasted otherwise.
It all adds to the businesses' claims of sustainability.
"I've always wanted to do something great for the town," Ms Dierke said.
"I'm a local girl, I've been here all my life and I'd like to give it another industry.
It's a beautiful little place and it struggles sometimes."
It was similar thinking that brought about the Guinness world record for damper, 153.002 m, in Charleville on July 13, 2019.
Ms Dierke said they had plans to continue value-adding to the charcoal and carbon businesses, and wanted carbon neutrality to leave a positive impact.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
