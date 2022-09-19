Crisis does feel like a dramatic word to use, but with GP practices struggling, closing and patients not being able to access the care they need, I just don't think there is a better word for it.
The rural health workforce situation is dire right now. The Rural Doctors Association of Queensland is working hard to develop and advocate short, medium and long-term strategies to address the problem.
Short-term - there has been much commentary around the costs and reliance on locums. They are so important for us in rural and, I for one, am so thankful for our locums, especially lately, as they make it possible for us to see family, have professional leave and well-earned breaks. Access to affordable and reliable locum relief is a massive priority.
Medium term - patients need adequate funding to access general practice, this needs major attention. Medicare rebates are so far behind the actual cost of GP care. They need to be increased significantly and urgently, while other funding models are developed for the future. This is not an expense, but an investment. Every dollar spent in general practice care saves many more dollars, by reducing the need for expensive hospital care.
Long term - we need more funding for training positions for doctors in rural and regional areas, smoother transition from hospital to general practice, including transferable entitlements. Queensland Health has an opportunity to invest in rural communities by sharing doctors with general practice.
Workforce pressure was a significant focus at the recent Biennial Gundy Medical Muster held in Goondwindi, which heard from health workers about the barriers they face sustaining careers in rural and remote Queensland.
Those attending, including Goondiwindi Mayor and former Health Minister Lawrence Springborg and Rural Doctors' Associations national CEO Peta Rutherford and Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN CEO Lucille Chalmers heard that medical networks were stretched across the country, naming fatigue, burn-out among health workers and long wait times for patients as among the most severe stress points.
Over the past two years we have faced unprecedented challenges, therefore it makes sense we need to take unprecedented actions to address them.
We need a re-think, new ideas, new strategies. It will take real innovation from key decision makers at every level. But any changes to current workforce arrangements should only be made in the interests of improving patient care in the long term.
Working together in multi-disciplinary teams is not new in rural health, but how you manage it is important.
We shouldn't be looking at replacing roles to plug gaps or shortfalls in workforce. Rather than just trying to solve a workforce problem, we should be working together to complement and support each other so that patient care delivery is even better.
We do live in a great state, of this very lucky country. The rural areas we come from are beautiful and special, rich with ancient indigenous history and resilient and diverse communities.
We just can't rest on our laurels while many people are still missing out on basic healthcare, especially rural and First Nations Australians.
RDAQ continues to fight for equity of access to quality healthcare for all rural people and there is much work still to be done.
- Matt Masel, RDAQ president
