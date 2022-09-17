Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Global concerns regarding high costs of fertiliser

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
September 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fertiliser cost crisis

Last weekend, Landline featured an important segment which outlined growing concerns regarding global production disruptions and the increasing costs of producing fertiliser. The story featured a spokesperson from the European Fertiliser Industry Association who articulated the impact reduced supplies, and escalating prices of gas is having on overall fertiliser production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.