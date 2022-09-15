Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers make 619c/$1357 at Moreton

September 15 2022 - 1:00am
Competition strong at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a larger yarding of 428 head at Moreton on Tuesday including a large consignment from Longreach that met with excellent competition from an increased panel of buyers.

