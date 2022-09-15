Competition strong at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a larger yarding of 428 head at Moreton on Tuesday including a large consignment from Longreach that met with excellent competition from an increased panel of buyers.
All types today met with a stronger market and were dearer.
Weaner steers from McPherson Grazing sold for 619.2c/kg or $1357. Josh Marschke consigned weaner heifers that made 427.2c to return $1021. Grain trade steers from Glen and Kym Neuendorff sold for 491.2c to realise $1830.
Petroster Pty Ltd sold heavy feeder steers for 493.2c to come back at $2084. Heavy feeder steers from Keaveny Investment Co made 483.2c or $1963. The Wells Family Trust consigned light feeder steers that sold to 511.2c to realise $1815.
Feeder heifers from Terry and Carmel Flemming made 479.2c to return $1767. Norm and Heather Morrow consigned 4 tooth pasture ox and full mouth ox that sold to 400c and 414.2c to realise $2560 and $2817 respectively.
Pens of heavy cows from Tonkoro Pastoral Co made 379.2c to return $1899 and their medium cows sold to 368.2c or $1776. James and Betty Fleck sold a bull for 357.2c to come back at $2822.
