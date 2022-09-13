THE 335 hectare (828 acre) freehold Fitzroy River property Dunrobin has sold before auction to GRC Pastoral.
Offered with a 300 megalitre underground water allocation and two 12ML allocations from the Fitzroy River, the property sold for an undisclosed price.
GRC Pastoral is owned by hoteliers Grant and Rebecca Cassidy, who also own Cassidy Hospitality Group, which operates the Empire Apartment Hotel and The Edge Apartment Hotel in Rockhampton.
"The fact that it has broadacre cropping opportunities, irrigation and pastures made it very appealing," Mr Cassidy OAM said.
"We will use it to expand our beef cattle operation."
Dunrobin currently has 80ha of cultivation with the balance of the property having pastures including Gatton panic, creeping blue grass, para grass, legumes and native species.
The property has previously been used to grow small crops including melons as well as hay, in addition to grazing.
Following the purchase of Dunrobin, the Cassidys have placed their nearby 64ha (157 acre) property Riverview on the market with Rod Harms Rural. Riverview is also on the Fitzroy River and has a large home and machinery shed.
Dunrobin was marketed by co-agents Rod Harms, Rod Harms Rural, and Virgil Kenny, Elders Rockhampton. Mr Harms and Mr Kenny both have a long history with the Kirkwood family as both friends and stock and station agents.
"Dunrobin represented an opportunity to purchase excellent land with an abundance of water on the edge of Rockhampton," Mr Kenny said.
The vendors, Bill and Kit Kirkwood, will relocate to their cattle property Coffee Lake north of Yeppoon.
"Dunrobin is a lovely place and we wish the new owners all the best with it," Mr Kirkwood said.
"The property has huge potential with the cultivation and irrigation."
