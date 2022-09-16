The sport of pro-rodeo in Australia just keeps getting bigger and better.
With the end of the 2022 season and just under $2 million prize money paid, the Australian Professional Rodeo Association is celebrating a new line-up of pro tour champions, and the latest statistics and achievements of the Association from throughout the year.
"It's definitely been one of the best seasons the sport has seen in recent years," executive chairman Shane Iker said.
"A couple of slow years due to COVID are now in the past, and the efforts we've made to re-build by improving our services for committees and members have paid off."
The APRA membership has exceeded pre-COVID figures growing to 1300 with close to 50 per cent of members located in Queensland. Alongside the growth in membership, some of the championship events in the sport have witnessed significant growth.
Breakaway roping, rope and tie, team roping and barrel racing have allenjoyed the rise in competition numbers, with saddle bronc up nearly 30pc on numbers from 2019.
Alongside the growth in competition, the association has also been focused on the development of the sport and improved access to opportunities and funding.
"The sport of pro-rodeo is as much about the stock, as it is the competitor, and the association has been working with Biosecurity Queensland to focus on maintaining the best standards and procedures for the animals," Iker said.
"And our welfare efforts have paid off with rodeo gaining government recognition."
After a recent review of the association's welfare policies, procedures and codes, the Queensland Department of Sport, Recreation and Arts has updated its guidelines and the sport of rodeo now appears on the eligibility list, alongside mainstream sports like netball and soccer, for funding and development opportunities.
This will provide APRA-affiliating committees and events with access to grants and financial support.
This level of recognition has provided the Australian Professional Rodeo Association with a greater array of business and event opportunities, as the line-up of stakeholders grows.
"We've retained our corporate partner, Ariat, as well as key sponsors Circle L and Buffalo Bills Western, alongside all of the championship event sponsors for this year's Ariat National Finals Rodeo in November, and overall we've got a 50pc growth in stakeholder investment since last year, so there are exciting times ahead," Iker said.
See the excitement for yourself at this year's Ariat APRA National Finals Rodeo, November 10, 11 and 12, at CQLX Gracemere. Tickets at www.rockhamptontickets.com.au
