Hereford PTIC heifers make $2465 - $190 over reserve

September 14 2022 - 1:00am
Cattle prices soften on AuctionsPlus

CATTLE

Total listings hit 14,416 head on AuctionsPlus last week, up 10 per cent on the previous week.

