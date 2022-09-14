Cattle prices soften on AuctionsPlus

Total listings hit 14,416 head on AuctionsPlus last week, up 10 per cent on the previous week.
A larger offering of 340 light steers averaged $1360/head, with a 97pc clearance, while a smaller offering of 200-280kg steers averaged $1651/head, down $207 from last week.
From Miriam Vale, a line of 104 Brahman steers aged six to 10 months and averaging 222kg lwt returned $1400/head, $140 over the reserve price.
Steers 280-330kg reached an 86pc clearance but averaged $174 cheaper, at $1895/head.
Steers over 400kg averaged $2477/head across the 1596 head on offer, an increase of $54.
Light heifers averaged $1052/head, reaching a 92pc clearance.
A 33pc rise in the number of 200-280kg heifers, to 1343 head, saw the category fall $25 to average $1637/head, reaching an 83pc clearance.
Heifers 280-330kg reached 83pc clearance, with the average price falling $136, to $1877/head.
From Stamford, a line of 188 Brahman heifers aged 12-15 months old and averaging 329kg lwt returned $1460/head, $120 over the reserve price.
Heifers 330-400kg averaged $2179, down $23 and recording 72pc clearance.
Heifers over 400kg averaged $154 lower at $2336/head.
Average prices for pregnancy tested in-calf heifers fell $69, to average $2572/head.
From Cecil Plains, a line of 67 Hereford PTIC heifers aged 24-30 months and averaging 464kg lwt returned $2465/head - $190 over the reserve price.
PTIC cows prices increased $72 to average $2883/head.
AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb listings totalled 67,181 head last week, a 51 per cent increase from the previous week.
Crossbred lambs sold from $95-$160, with the category averaging $136/head, back $5.
Merino wether lambs averaged $112/head, up $1, with 91pc clearance.
Scanned in-lamb Shedding breed ewes sold to a 100pc clearance rate and averaged $478/head, up $262.
Non-station mated Merino ewes reached a 72pc clearance, with prices ranging from $148 to $272, to average $217/head, up $59.
Merino ewe hoggets averaged $235/head, back $1.
Composite/other breed ewes averaged $248/head, with the 2045 head selling to an 84pc clearance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.