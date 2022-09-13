Five bright sparks of Queensland's agricultural industry have been awarded 2023 Nuffield Scholarships to study a diverse range of topics ranging from optimal cattle feedlot preparation methods, improving farm biosecurity attitudes and sustainable approaches to growing walnuts.
The state recipients were among 14 other emerging leaders of the wider Australian agriculture industry to be awarded in Tamworth earlier this week.
For the first time, Nuffield Australia awarded scholarships to more women than men this year.
The scholarships would enable each recipient to travel across both the country and overseas to study innovative ideas, techniques and systems that will benefit their businesses and the broader industry.
Each 2023 scholar received a $30,000 bursary to invest in travel and research.
Jarrod Cook from Stamford was awarded the Northern Pastoral Scholarship and planned to study the best methods to prepare cattle for feedlot entry to optimise performance.
Staying within the beef industry, Regan Lynch of Hughenden would explore ways to improve farm biosecurity attitudes and practices in the Northern Australian beef industry.
Miriam Villen King from Bargara would study sustainable approaches to growing walnuts in Australia, whilst fellow cropping scholar Tessa Dimond of St George, aimed to gain a global perspective on how maximum residue limits (MRLs) affected Australian grain prices and access to international markets.
Rockhampton based Aimee Snowden would go onto study agriculture education models that drive immersive experiences and engage curious minds.
Nuffield Australia CEO and 2013 scholar, Jodie Redcliffe, said the scholarships enabled producers to learn about farming systems and innovations that could be game-changers for Australian agriculture.
"Nuffield Australia opens the world up for people in agriculture who are brave enough to be out of their comfort zone," she said.
"A global perspective enables them to learn, be competitive and grow."
Ms Redcliffe said the group would tackle a range of issues impacting Australian agriculture with some topics sector-specific and others industry wide.
"They're from a wide range of industries - cropping, fishing, livestock and tree nuts - and we've got every state and territory represented," she said.
"All our scholars are tackling topics that are important to the sustainability of the industry they love - whether that's by optimising productivity, meeting market requirements, enhancing biosecurity, reducing chemical inputs, adapting to climate change or improving animal welfare."
