Five bright sparks of Queensland agricultural industry awarded 2023 Nuffield Scholarships

By Zoe Thomas
September 13 2022 - 9:00am
Five bright sparks of the Queensland agricultural industry have been awarded 2023 Nuffield Scholarships. Pictures supplied by Nuffield Australia.

Five bright sparks of Queensland's agricultural industry have been awarded 2023 Nuffield Scholarships to study a diverse range of topics ranging from optimal cattle feedlot preparation methods, improving farm biosecurity attitudes and sustainable approaches to growing walnuts.

