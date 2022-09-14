Dearer market at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1462 cattle at the Gympie cattle sale on Monday, where cattle sold to a firm to dearer market for all descriptions.
Cattle were drawn from Eidsvold, Gayndah, Booubyjan, Teebar, Brooweena, Tansey, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Howard, Maryborough and all local areas.
Droughtmaster steers from the Rimmington family made 514c/kg to return $2166. Gary Shailer, Goomeri West, sold Droughtmaster steers for 518c ($2163). The Kennedy family sold Simmental, Brangus and Droughtmaster steers for 536c to return $2133, $2132, $1979, $1872 and $1809.
J and A Carlson, Miva, sold Droughtmaster steers for 568c ($1905). Ashley Adcock, Wolvi, sold Droughtmaster steers for 574c to return $1921. Quality Limo cross steers eight months from the Brown family made 696c ($2045, $1896) and 718c ($1464).
Greg and Kevin Birt, Scotchy Pocket, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for 722c ($1861). Chez Patterson, Langshaw, sold Charolais cross steers for 728c ($1731). Jan Cotter, Sexton, sold Charolais cross steers which made 710c to return $1628.
Fitzgerald and Co, Kilkivan, sold Droughtmaster cross weaners for 728c ($1543 and $1398). Santa cross steers from Greg McArthur, Kilkivan, sold for 728c ($1788). Santa steers from D and S Sallaway made 732c ($1439). Generally better-quality weaner steers sold from 630c to 728c.
Droughtmaster heifers two years from Mal Mahon, Langshaw, sold open auction to return $2300. Bazadaise cross heifers from Keith Lacey, Wonga, made 556c to return $1364.
Weaner F1 Charbray heifers from Brett Dodds, Hivesville, sold for 598c ($1465). Angus heifers from Murgon made 576c to return $1129. Generally better quality flat back weaner heifers sold from 520c to 598c.
Droughtmaster cows and calves from Terry Schiefelbein, Munna Creek, topped at $2425.
