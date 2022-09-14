Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers reach 728c at Gympie

September 14 2022 - 9:00am
Dearer market at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1462 cattle at the Gympie cattle sale on Monday, where cattle sold to a firm to dearer market for all descriptions.

