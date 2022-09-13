Queensland's leading equine veterinarian, the late Dr Reg Pascoe AM has been immortalised in an extensive biography released last month.
The book, which has been written by Dr Pascoe's grand daughter AZ Pascoe, is rich with humour with fascinating anecdotes of rural life, while it is also an inspiring story that chronicles the life of a great Australian, driven to better the world around him.
Dr Reg Pascoe's journey to greatness and the lasting impact he had on those around him offers powerful lessons about dedication, service to the community, and what makes for a meaningful life.
AZ Pascoe first came up with the idea for a biography of her grandfather in 2015 - but making the dream a reality took more than a little bit of work, after Dr Pascoe died in 2017.
When asked by Queensland Country Life how she tackled such a job she replied 'for a start, Reg's life was so big.
"All of us have complex lives, I don't think that's up for debate, but Reg was fortunate to have quite a long life and he crammed a lot into it,' she said.
It's a fair statement. Reg Pascoe was Queensland's leading equine vet for decades.
His clinical practice, the Oakey Veterinary Hospital, might have been in a small rural town but its impact was monumental and widely acknowledged.
The hospital's extensive involvement in horse breeding and racing formed a large part of this renown: being situated in the heart of the Darling Downs, the cradle of thoroughbred breeding in Queensland, was an ideal location.
But Dr Pascoe's remit extended far beyond simple expertise in breeding: he was an equine dermatologist, surgeon, researcher, and maintained an impressive capacity for small animal treatment too.
During his life, countless state and interstate horse owners and breeders heeded the refrain of 'take it to Pascoe' and trucked their horses all the way to Oakey for Reg's expert opinion.
His phenomenal work was repeatedly recognised with Australia's most prestigious veterinary awards and crowned with an Order of Australia in national recognition of his service to the profession.
Dr Pascoe was a keen and unwavering advocate for Queensland. For decades his support to the University of Queensland included not only guest lecturing and serving as an examiner but also establishing an external Equine Teaching Unit at the hospital to ensure the UQ Vet School maintained its accreditation.
When it came time for UQ to resume management of the equine component of students' veterinary studies, he was an active participant in the fundraising committee.
Simultaneously, the local community was always among Reg's top priorities: an active member of the Oakey Lions Club, he was also a fervent defender of Queensland agricultural land threatened by mining interests in the region.
Dr Pascoe passed away unexpectedly in late 2017 with much of his biography still undone and amidst the shock of his death, his grand daughter knew she had to make a move.
"What followed was essentially a frenzy of trying to find, contact, and subsequently lock down an interview with literally anyone who had ever known Reg," she recalls.
"Inevitably, I didn't quite get everyone. But fortunately for me, over 60 people were willing to give their time to speak to me and share their memories of Reg, and we have their generosity to thank for this book existing at all."'
AZ Pascoe's writing is inspired by the fragility of relationships, everything uniquely Australian, and those subtle moments in life that are so vital, but so easily missed.
She is Queensland-born and despite having spent most her adult life living interstate, proclaims herself a Queenslander whenever the opportunity arises.
After several years in the Australian Army, she completed both a Bachelor and a Master of Arts, majoring in Literature and Writing.
This book, A Vet they called God, is her first attempt at writing a novel.
