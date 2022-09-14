There were 188 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market remained firm.
Stephen Henderson, Kobble Creek, sold Limousin cross steers for $1890 and Brahman cross steers for $1760. Maleny Black Angus Beef, Maleny, sold lines of Angus steers for $1610 and $1550. Mark Young and Evonne Manns, Linville, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1510 and heifers for $1340.
J and E Tones, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1540. Garry Brown, Neurum, sold Brangus steers for $1920. Colin and Mary McKavanagh, Laceys Creek, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1060. Darryl Duncan, Mt Mee, sold Blonde cross steers for $1720.
Garry Bochow, Conondale, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $790. Keith Lindsey, Bellmere, sold Brangus cows for $1680 and male calves for $780. G and L Newton, Maleny, sold Angus heifers for $1080. Peter Klein, Cedarton, sold Charbray steers for $1580.
