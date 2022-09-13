Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Goondiwindi district property Alma offers versatility

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Alma is well suited as a mixed farming and grazing enterprise or a more intensified forage cropping and backgrounding operation.

GOONDIWINDI property Alma is well suited as a mixed farming and grazing enterprise or a more intensified forage cropping and backgrounding operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.