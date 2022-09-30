Highly regarded vendors from across Queensland will offer 210 head for the 11th annual Ray White Livestock Brangus Commercial Female Sale being held from 1pm, on Monday, October 10, at CQLX, Gracemere.
The line-up for the 2022 sale will include quality cows and calves, PTIC heifers, No.1 heifers and No.2 heifers on offer this year from Taroom, Eidsvold, Monto, Thangool, Wowan, Baralaba, Clermont, Nebo and Duaringa.
Ray White Livestock sale agent Gary Wendt said the Brangus is a highly adaptable breed, which is well suited to Central Qld and a variety of markets.
"This sale gives buyers an opportunity to come and purchase lines of top quality commercial Brangus females to add to and improve on their existing herds or to source a pen of high standard females to begin their base herd. There are animals at the sale to suit all requirements," Mr Wendt said.
Last year's sale met with strong competition, with the majority of the buying panel coming from Brisbane Valley, north to Nebo and as far west as Clermont.
The 2021 sale saw 219 females averaged $2054 per head, selling to a two-state buyers panel with sustained and consistent demand throughout.
The top sellers were two pens of No.0 heifers offered by Bill and Kay Geddes, Doonside, Barmoya, which returned 677c/kg and 650c/kg respectively. Both pens sold for $3000 per head.
"Year on year the results are strong and we believe this year the trend will continue. There is generally a good portion of repeat buyers because they're confident of the product that will be presented to them and how it will perform in their programs."
Mr Wendt said the need for replacement stock is high due to the positive climatic conditions many have enjoyed.
"The season has been very good, with much of CQ having had decent grass rain."
Those unable to attend the sale in person can bid online via the Stocklive platform.
The females will be penned for inspection at CQLX from 7am on sale day morning.
For enquiries please call Ray White Livestock Rockhampton's Gary Wendt, 0427 187 875, Matthew Olsson 0428 829 263, or Col Godwin, 0429 829 143.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
