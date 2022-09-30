Queensland Country Life
Ray White sale's loaded with quality Brangus females

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 30 2022 - 4:00am
Ray White Livestock Rockhampton sale agent Gary Wendt at the 2021 Ray White Livestock Brangus Commercial Female Sale. File picture.

Highly regarded vendors from across Queensland will offer 210 head for the 11th annual Ray White Livestock Brangus Commercial Female Sale being held from 1pm, on Monday, October 10, at CQLX, Gracemere.

