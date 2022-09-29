Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rockhampton Brangus Sale attracts 251 lots

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 29 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2021 sale's $80,000 top price bull Bonox 1251 with breeder Bruce Woodard, Bonox stud, Taroom, purchaser Ryan Holzwart, Bauhinia Park stud, Emerald, and Georgie Connor, GDL, Rockhampton. File picture.

Terrific climatic conditions in combination with the selection of top shelf genetics to be offered is generating great confidence for the 46th ABCA Rockhampton Brangus Sale being a cracker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.