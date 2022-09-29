Terrific climatic conditions in combination with the selection of top shelf genetics to be offered is generating great confidence for the 46th ABCA Rockhampton Brangus Sale being a cracker.
In all, 45 studs have catalogued 251 lots for this year's sale, consisting of 197 registered bulls, 11 herd bulls, three used bulls, 38 registered females and two semen packages.
Of the 211 bulls being offered, 184 are black and 27 are red.
The 2022 sale will be held on Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11, at CQLX, Gracemere.
The females will be first into the ring from 1pm on the Monday, with the bulls to follow from 8am Tuesday.
ABCA president Brad Saunders said the sale has become renowned for the high quality of the bulls offered annually.
"Leading Brangus seedstock producers always save their best drafts of bulls for the Rocky sale," Mr Saunders said.
"There will be a wide variety of bulls for buyers to choose from, ranging from Ultrablacks through to high Brahman-content Brangus.
"These bulls have been selected on structure, fertility, carcase quality and their ability to breed high quality females."
Mr Saunders said the vendors are hoping to replicate the 2021 sale result, in which bulls topped at $80,000 on the way to setting a sale record $14,637 average.
Prospective buyers are expected to again make the journey from New South Wales, and North and Western Queensland to buy the types of bulls that suit their operations to a tee.
"For many producers it has been the best season they've received for some time, with most places enjoying good winter rainfall.
"With a good spring and summer forecast, the outlook couldn't be much better."
Those who can't make it to the sale in person can bid online via the Stocklive platform.
Pre-sale inspections will be held during the Rabobank Bull Walk from 4pm on the Monday at CQLX.
"During the Bull Walk the ABCA will be hosting a Youth Auction with all proceeds raised to go towards funding the Brangus Australia Youth movement.
"The inaugural Robert Barlow Brangus International Youth Scholarship, which provides an ABCA Youth member with the opportunity to travel to the US, will also be awarded at this time."
The catalogue can be viewed online now on the Brangus Australia website. Hard copies can be ordered by contacting the ABCA office on (02) 5775 9900.
For further information please contact sale agents, Michael Smith, Elders, 0428 541 711, Gary Wendt, Ray White Rural Gracemere, 0427 184 875, and Josh Heck, GDL, 0409 732 676.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.