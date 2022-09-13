The 2022 Droughtmaster National Sale has kicked off in Rockhampton, with vendors, buyers and onlookers flocking to the beef capital for the two day event.
There was a buzz of anticipation in the lanes this morning as vendors completed final preparations before their bulls hit the ring, none more excited than the handful of young handlers who were pleased to swap their textbooks for a sale catalogue.
With record sales all over the state so far this season, the national sale is shaping up to be a big one for the 82 vendors offering 522 quality bulls.
Selling kicked off at 8:30, with ten of the first 40 bulls sold making $20,000 or more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.