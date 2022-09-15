Queensland grains farmers are facing an issue that hasn't posed a threat to their crops in many years - too much rain.
AgForce's Southern Inland Queensland branch held a grains industry update at Muckadilla on Friday September 2, where attendees strained to hear as speakers discussed the possible implications of a wet harvest, ironically as rain belted the roof of the shed.
Professor Shabaz Mustaq of the University of Queensland and Russell Mehment of Willis Towers Watson insurance company put together a presentation regarding the limited crop insurance options available to farmers.
Discussing the presentation, AgForce Grains policy director Ruth Thompson said that AgForce was investigating a structured system where producers could insure their crops in the case of different environmental scenarios.
"At the moment there are very few options in regards to crop insurance, they're working in very traditional parameters," she said.
"So they'll offer you a price and you can take it or leave it, that's pretty much how it works.
"What we're looking to do is find an affordable solution for farmers, and everyone's crop is going to be worth something different."
Professor Mustaq displayed results from a case study that determined which scenarios farmers found to be of highest risk to the success of their crop, exposing the fact that Queensland growers were quite good at mitigating dry conditions, but not excess rainfall.
"This is probably indicative of the season that we've had, if we'd taken this survey back in 2019, people would have said some significantly different things," Ms Thompson said.
"What people have indicated over the past couple of months is that excessive rain during harvest is their biggest risk, because you've put all your inputs in, so you've invested fair chunk of money and where you're going to lose it most, is when you can't get your crop off because of excess rain."
