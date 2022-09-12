SOUTH Burnett property Buckalow is 64 hectares (158 acres) of immaculate lifestyle acreage with impressive equine and livestock improvements.
Located just minutes from Nanango, Qld, the property features a contemporary four bedroom, two bathroom brick home is positioned on a knoll providing spectacular views.
The freehold property has two grazing paddocks for livestock plus six smaller paddocks for other uses, including fodder production and horses.
Established pastures include green panic, Rhodes and a variety of native grasses throughout sheltered forest grazing and open grassland.
The property features an expansive house yard with established gardens and an above-ground pool, and is fenced with timber and mesh suitable for small pets.
There is also excellent shedding including a large workshop, machinery shed, stables, a three bay carport, and horse and cattle yards.
Buckalow will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on October 14.
Contact Tom Manns, 0407 497 173, Ray White Rural Queensland.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.