THE 4617 hectare (11,408 acre) Mundubbera district breeding and fattening property Thooruna has sold prior to auction.
Offered by Jeff and Sue Trott, the property estimated to conservatively run 1500 cattle is located at Hawkwood, about 85km south west of Mundubbera.
The buyer is a local landholder. However, the sale price has not been disclosed.
Thooruna comprises of roughly equal areas of softwood scrub country, improved forest country and timbered country.
There is a good mixture of native and improved grasses including buffel, Rhodes, creeping blue and purple pigeon as well as desmanthus, siratro and seca stylo legumes.
Water is supplied by four bores, which are connected to tanks and troughs, as well as 11 dams and Hooper Creek.
There are 26 paddocks with fencing described as being in good to excellent condition.
The two sets of cattle yards are serviced by laneways.
Infrastructure includes a three bedroom homestead set in established gardens, self-contained workers' accommodation and numerous sheds.
Danielle Meyer, Danielle Meyer Rural, Mundubbera, handled the marketing of Thooruna.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.