Prime Billa Billa wheat growing country sold before auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 12 2022 - 7:30am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Prized Billa Billa grain growing property East Gleneast has sold before its scheduled auction.

THE 2416 hectare (5971 acre) prized Billa Billa district graingrowing country East Gleneast has sold prior to its scheduled auction to a local landholder.

