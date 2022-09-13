Yearling steers dearer at Toowoomba

There was a small increase in supply to 220 head at Monday's Toowoomba cattle sale.
The regular buyers were in attendance and operating along with some additional support in the young cattle section. Prices for light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock improved. The lighter end of the yearling steers to feed for the domestic market also sold to stronger competition. A very mixed quality line-up of cows experienced fair demand.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 640c to average 614c/kg. Yearling steers to feed averaged from 519c to 609c with occasional sales to 654c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 486c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 429c and sold to 458c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 443c to 468c and sold to 506c/kg.
A couple of grown steers to feed made to 468c/kg. Medium weight cows made to 288c and heavy weights made to 308c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers averaged 539c and made to 600c/kg.
