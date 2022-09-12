There's an old cliché in the horse industry, you can't beat performance and pedigree and this reflected upon Ben Stanger when he made the 18 hour trip from Burke and Wills Roadhouse (250 km north of Julia Creek) to Tamworth, NSW, to compete in the Inaugural Nutrien Masters Graduate Horse Sale and Campdraft on the weekend.
Ben Stanger came away with a double, winning the prestigious Graduate Masters campdraft riding Hunter View Conmaze and collaring the $30,000 winner's cheque and service fee to Bonlac Gigolo and also won the Open for Open with Rosay.
Hunter View Conmaze is a six-year0old mare by Proud Lil Pepto, out of the Hazelwood Conman mare, Hazelwood Con Air and was bred by Warwick and Fiona Lawrence.
Her dam, Hazelwood Con Air, won the inaugural Landmark Classic Campdraft held in 2008, ridden by Terry Hall and owned by Bill Wild.
The Lawrence's stumbled across Hazelwood Con Air when they were travelling to the Sydney Royal Show to compete and Fiona saw the mare advertised for sale in Horse Deals in the brood mare section and she was in foal to Acres Destiny at the time.
They spoke to Terry Hall and he said she was a very good mare but lost an eye to an infection.
Subsequently, the Lawrence's purchased Hazelwood Con Air over the phone and have enjoyed having the mare in their brood mare string
Earlier this year, Ben and his wife Cheri Stanger enjoyed success with Hunter View Conmaze when they were unable to attend the Tamworth Nutrien Classic and sent their mare down with Ben Hall to compete on.
Mr Hall went on to win the Classic campdraft with Hunter View Conmaze and the $50,000 winner's cheque.
The Stangers attended the 2020 Nutrien Classic Sale and selected three mares from the catalogue. Having missed out on the first two mares, the Stanger's purchased Hunter View Conmaze for $30,000.
Ben Stanger's brother Matt also featured in the line up and placed equal second in the Graduate Masters campdraft, just one point behind riding Reldas Jive.
The two brothers travelled to Tamworth together, and when asked Ben said there would be some banter on the long trip home and his brother would be doing most of the driving.
Another Queenslander featuring in the Graduate Masters Campdraft, was Joe Payne from Mundubbera who also placed equal second riding Cashmont Bling on behalf of Rick Payne and Karen McNamara.
As for the future of Hunter View Conmaze, the Stangers are hoping to embryo the mare later this year and she will be competing in this year's Triple Crown of campdrafting Condamine, Chinchilla and Warwick.
Springsure competitor Zane Habermann also featured having two horses go into the Nursery Final and two go into the Open 4 Open Final.
He won the Nursery Top Cut Out on Elroy Lena and won the Open 4 Open Top Cut Out on Stylish Swift. Zane also placed third in the Nursery on Elroy Lena and equal 5th on Voda My Lumi. He got equal 2nd in the Open 4 Open on Stylish Swift.
At the close of the Nutrien Masters Sale, the top priced gelding (lot 70), High Voltage (By Highway to Hell) sold for $90,000, for Ali Ali, to CW Rea Investments Pty Ltd.
Top priced mare/sale topper was lot 79, Playin Smooth, ridden and presented for sale by Mark Buttsworth.
It sold for $105,000 on account of DJ and JA Jones and was purchased by C and C Performance Horses Pty Ltd.
Top priced stallion, lot 89, was Coolish (by One Stylish Pepto) and sold for $92,000 on account of Ben Tapp and was purchased by P and E Cleaver.
The sale grossed $2,108,500 and averaged $26,030 for an 84 per cent clearance.
The wet weather continued to influence campdraft events held in Queensland with only two events being held last weekend the Theodore Spindles and Spurs and the CQ Inc held at Nebo.
