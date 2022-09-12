Queensland Country Life
Nutrien Masters competition rewarding for Ben Stanger

By Robyn Paine
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:28am, first published 3:00am
Mark Barton (Nutrien Equine), Codie Law (judge), Ben Stanger aboard Hunter View Conmaze (Owned by Ben and Cheri Stanger), with Darby Smith (Nutrien Equine). Picture: T Palmer

There's an old cliché in the horse industry, you can't beat performance and pedigree and this reflected upon Ben Stanger when he made the 18 hour trip from Burke and Wills Roadhouse (250 km north of Julia Creek) to Tamworth, NSW, to compete in the Inaugural Nutrien Masters Graduate Horse Sale and Campdraft on the weekend.

