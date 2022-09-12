Lotfeeding business Mort & Co will fire up a new $20 million cottonseed de-oiling plant this year to reduce waste and diversify its revenue streams.
The facility, which is being built in stages, will sit alongside the company's de-hulling plant at Grassdale Feedlot at Dalby.
Since 2013, the de-hulling facility has enabled the company to take seed from a gin and seperate it into a high fibre hull (outer layer) and high protein 'meat'.
While the hulls have been ideal for roughage in the feed ration, the meat was often a byproduct as the cattle already received quality protein from several sources.
This latest venture will address this, allowing Mort & Co to crush and squeeze the meat and extract the oil.
The oil is then filtered, while the de-oiled meat is ground into a meal.
The company says it will be one of only a few plants in Australia and is the only plant located and attached to an operational feedlot.
Mort & Co senior project manager Cameron Walker said the new facility would be more sustainable and value-add as well.
"We're really trying to eliminate any waste from that site," Mr Walker said.
"We need to look after ourselves by making wise business decisions, so if we can externalise that sale because the market is up, then we'll externalise it, but we will have the ability to adjust."
The company will start generating crude oil "in the next few months" to use solely in rations until the stabilisation equipment is up and running "early next year".
From there, the oil could be sold to a refiner to be blended into frying oil.
"The oil we're producing is stabilised, not fully refined, so it would then go to a third party," Mr Walker said.
"We would have to approach a secondary refiner, so we would sell it more as a commodity rather than a finished good."
At this stage, all of the meal will be sold externally.
"We've got some firm plans coming up later on that would take care of the meal, but at the moment, the meal is expected to be sold completely externally," Mr Walker said.
"It's a really good protein for both ruminant and monogastrics, so we've got an opportunity for the consumption through other intensive markets."
Mr Walker said the facility would be state of the art.
"We've got state of the art equipment - the best of the best that we could find - on site now being put together, and structural steel is going up," Mr Walker said.
Mort & Co has sourced processing equipment from "a world leader" in oil milling equipment, the filtration equipment is out of Europe, while the tanks, structures and conveyors have all been made in Australia.
Mr Walker said once the plant was running, there was also the potential for a pelletised product.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
