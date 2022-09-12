Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Cottonseed de-oiling plant to add value for lotfeeder Mort & Co

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cotton seed before and after dehulling. Pictures Mort & Co

Lotfeeding business Mort & Co will fire up a new $20 million cottonseed de-oiling plant this year to reduce waste and diversify its revenue streams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.