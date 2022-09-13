Queensland Country Life
Jersey cross cows sell for $1900 at Eumundi

September 13 2022 - 5:00am
Cow rates show marked increase at Eumundi

There were 266 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday. All descriptions of cattle sold to a stronger market, with cow rates showing a marked increase.

