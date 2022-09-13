Cow rates show marked increase at Eumundi

There were 266 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday. All descriptions of cattle sold to a stronger market, with cow rates showing a marked increase.
Troy and Shirley Robson, Amamoor, sold Jersey cross cows for $1900. Therese McIntyre, Gympie, sold Limousin cross light weaner males for $1460. Murray Anderson, Maleny, sold a pen of Red Brangus heifers for $1400. Madeleine Graham, Pomona, sold Angus weaner steers for $1425.
Sherron Wauchope, Brooloo, sold Senepol cross cows and calves for $2480 and Brahman cows for $1860. Peta Hausman, Mt Mee, sold Hereford cows and calves for $2280 and cows for $1690 and $1540. Greg Edwards, Gympie, sold Hereford steer calves for $1050. Mark Deen, Wolvi, sold Brangus steer calves for $1280.
Hayley Worth, Wolvi, sold Brangus weaner steers for $1440. Max Wendell, Gympie, sold Brahman cows for $1850. D McGrory, Kenilworth, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2800. Cooli Pastoral, Kenilworth, sold Brown Swiss male calves for $1070.
