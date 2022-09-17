Global markets rally on export uncertainty

United States wheat futures surged higher last week on doubts over the longevity of Ukraine's safe corridor grain export deal.
Chicago wheat futures surged 7 per cent higher for the week after Russia called for a review of the safe corridor export agreement brokered by the United Nations. Global grain markets have fallen sharply on the success of the deal signed in July, which has resulted in a sharp increase in grain exports from Ukraine in recent months.
Wheat rallied when Russia said it wanted to limit the countries that can receive grain exports from Ukraine. Russia said it signed the deal on the understanding the grain would be shipped to the needy countries in Africa and Asia, but instead it was rich Western countries taking advantage of the deal.
Global grain markets have fallen in recent months on the success of the UN brokered deal but rocketed higher last week as doubts emerge on the longevity of these arrangements.
Russian grain exports continue to lag despite a massive harvest. Wheat exports are down by a fifth on last year even though the harvest is expected to exceed 95 million tonnes.
The United States Department of Agriculture updates its world grain supply and demand estimates this week where it is expected to increase its forecast on global wheat output on the back of big crops in Russia, Canada, and Australia.
More general rain fell across Australia's major cropping zone last week, bolstering the prospects of another massive grain harvest.
The rain has been welcomed in most areas, although it is getting very wet in New South Wales, with more rain forecast this week.
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences lifted its forecast for Australia's 2022 wheat harvest to 32.1 million tonnes in its recently released September Crop Report. Barley production is projected to exceed 12 million tonnes.
Expectations for the national winter crop will continue to climb if the favourable weather in Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria continues into October.
Australia wheat exports remain strong. Recent government trade data showed that 2.6mt of wheat was shipped in July, slightly down from the 2.7mt in August.
China remains the major importer of Australian wheat taking a further 692,000 tonnes in July, lifting the October to July exports to 5.5mt. This dwarfs China's imports of Australian wheat in previous years.
