Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a much dearer market for quality lines of restocker steers and heifers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
Spring rain across the south east corner saw plenty of would-be buyers go home without cattle.
Ian Sellars, Rosevale, saw Santa steers 18 months make $2080. Paul Benstead, Christmas Creek sold Speckle Park cross steers 18 months for $2000. Droughtmaster cross steers account NM and AJ Ferrar, Anthony, sold for $1900. Lewis Farms, Lowood, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1820.
Euro cross steers 15 months account BJ and KA McNamara, Darlington, sold for $1800. TPT2 Pty Ltd, Marburg, sold Brangus weaner steers for $1640. Al and Karen Woodeson, Josephville, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1600. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Linton Church, Laravale, sold for $1400.
Rob Arnold, Veresdale, sold Limousin weaner males for $1400. Angus weaner steers account Russell and Christine Hansford, Tamborine Mountain, sold for $1380. Judd Farming, Allenview, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1340.
PTIC Santa heifers account Highlands Grazing, Springsure, sold for $1890. Charolais heifers two years account Al and Karen Woodeson sold for $1860. Droughtmaster heifers two years account Mark Field, Morganville, sold for $1800.
R and B Toft, Borallon, sold Charbray heifers 15 months for $1770. Brangus heifers 15 months account Brydali Brangus, Veresdale, sold for $1450. Russell and Christine Hansford sold Angus heifers 12 months for $1190.
Glenn and Justine Stanton, Maroon sold Droughtmaster cows PTIC for $2025.
Palen Creek Correctional Centre, Palen Creek sold a Charbray bull 15 months for $4000. A Droughtmaster bull five years account Ray and Diane Bruxner sold for $4000.
