Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Restocker steers hit $2080 at Beaudesert

September 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhys Bodey, Bartholomew & Co, with Paul Wimmer from Palen Creek Correctional Centre who sold Charbray yearling bulls for $4000.

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a much dearer market for quality lines of restocker steers and heifers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.