Cloncurry and surrounds gathered trackside at the Cloncurry and District Race Club on Saturday for the Bell Rural Contracting ladies day races.
The race day featured as part of the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival with a 'touch of pink' fashions theme.
The Cloncurry and District Race Club committee said the race meet was unfortunately abandoned due to unforeseen circumstances.
"Sadly, there were no horses racing on the day, but we still had a great crowd and the fashions on the field were outstanding," the committee said.
Attendees travelled from far and wide to enjoy a day of fabulous fashions and entertainment nonetheless.
Check out some of the familiar faces.
Pictures by Belinda Moore / Cloncurry and District Race Club.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
