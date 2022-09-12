Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 950 head of cattle at Toogoolawah on Friday.
A quality run of PTIC cows and cows and calves came to hand selling to a much stronger market. Feeder cattle were in demand, selling to a dearer trend.
A mixed quality line-up of weaner cattle were yarded selling fully firm on previous weeks' strong rates.
Keith Duncan, Gatton, sold a pen of Angus feeder steers 20 months old for $2200/hd. Abercorn Past., Eidsvold, sold pens of Charolais cross Santa export feeder steers for $2290, $2240 and $2140/hd. G and L Bischoff, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers 12 months for $1720/hd.
Tammye Conroy, Bryden, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1740/hd. A and B Little, Mt Beppo, sold Brangus cross weaner steers for $1680/hd. Croftby Downs, Moogerah, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1610/hd. Light weight Droughtmaster weaner steers from Dunno Investments sold for $1410/hd.
The heifer market showed improvements in price with feeder and replacement breeder heifers highly sought after.
A quality pen of Angus heifers account Keith Duncan sold for $2200/hd. L and P Haynes, Linville, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers for $1900/hd. Abbercorn Past., Eidsvold, sold a line of Santa and Charolais cross heifers 16-18 months, with the Charolais cross topping at $1840 and the Santas topping at $1830/hd.
G and D Tilley, Beaudesert, sold Santa heifers 14 months old for $1610/hd. N Pakleppa, Moore, sold a quality pen of Santa weaner heifers for $1600/hd. Dunno Investments sold quality light weight weaner heifers six months old for $1350/hd.
A quality line of Charbray cows and calves and PTIC females account CJ and JA Hewitt, Mt Mee, sold to a strong panel of buyers. The cows and calves sold to a top of $3475/unit and their PTIC females topped at $2850/hd.
Brisbane Valley Past sold Charbray PTIC females for $2775/hd and aged Droughtmaster PTIC females for $2500/hd.
