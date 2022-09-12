Queensland Country Life
Charbray cows and calves sell to $3475 at Toogoolawah

September 12 2022 - 6:00am
Pregnancy tested in-calf Charbray heifers account CJ and JA Hewitt, Mt Mee, sold for $2850/head at Toogoolawah store sale. Picture supplied

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 950 head of cattle at Toogoolawah on Friday.

