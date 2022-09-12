The upset price for the Droughtmaster National Sale at Gracemere has been set.
The sale committee announced to vendors on Sunday night that bulls would be offered for a minimum of $5000.
There had been discussions around lifting the sale's starting price but it will remain at the same level as last year.
A total of 552 bulls are nominated for the two day sale, which kicks off at 8.30am on Tuesday at CQLX.
