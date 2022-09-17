Downsizing benefits

Thinking about maximising the amount of money you hold in superannuation?
The sale of your home can be an opportunity to contribute up to $300,000 per person under the downsizer contribution.
Eligibility criteria include:
Despite the name given to the contribution, there is no actual requirement for you to downsize. You can actually buy a larger house from this sale, or no house at all. This allows flexibility for you to move into a retirement community, aged care facility or in with family.
The benefit of the downsizer contribution is the normal restrictions on making this contribution do not apply. For example, if you are over 75 years of age, your super fund can only accept compulsory super from employment or the downsizer contribution.
If your main residence is on a farm, there is no need to apportion the sale price between the house and the farm. It also does not matter if you do not live in your home at the time of sale, or if the property is only in your spouse's name.
On the sale of a farm, tax is a big factor and we as accountants are heavily involved in making sure you legally pay as little tax as possible. It is also important to factor in the tax you may pay on the money you receive from the sale of your farm. Super can be a low-tax environment for your retirement, so make sure you discuss your options with your accountant or financial adviser.
