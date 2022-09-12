Queensland Country Life
Faces from the 2022 National Braford Sale at Gracemere

Updated September 12 2022 - 12:27am, first published 12:00am
The 2022 National Braford Sale got off to a cracking start Monday morning as eager spectators filled the stands to get a look at the quality line of cattle on offer.

Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

