The 2022 National Braford Sale got off to a cracking start Monday morning as eager spectators filled the stands to get a look at the quality line of cattle on offer.
Kicking off at 10.00am at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange sale yards in Gracemere, the sale attracted 28 vendors from across the country.
The strong yarding of Braford male and females featured created competitive amongst buyers, with people travelling from near and far to attend.
An overall offering of 166 registered bulls, seven registered females and 21 herd bulls were showcased throughout the day.
