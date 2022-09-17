A tremendous draft of 150 DNA Verified Poll bulls have been catalogued for the 11th annual Valera Vale Droughtmasters On Property Bull Sale on Friday, September 30 from 11am, just south of Augathella.
Valera Vale's Michael Flynn said an impressive 85 of the bulls to be offered are homozygous polled (PP).
"We don't cull females on their horn status but breed 2500 100 per cent polled calves annually in our bull breeding herd by only using PP bulls," Mr Flynn said.
The Flynns have been breeding Droughtmaster cattle since 1969 and have been selling Droughtmaster bulls for 43 years, which has led to the family developing a strict bull selection criteria.
"The bulls were drafted out of a mob of 554 bulls in the trial group (which in turn were selected from a cohort of over 1000 retained bull calves). They're selected on: temperament; dam reproductive history; structure especially in the legs and hooves (we don't trim feet); tidy sheaths; and growth data."
Any bulls that aren't up to speed after the semen morphology test are culled from the catalogue.
"We believe this test is the most important of all because if they're off the pace in producing calves in a tight time frame, nothing else really matters."
The 2022 sale draft consists of 118 bulls by 29 Valera Vale bred sires, and 32 lots by 13 sires from the Aldinga, Alma, Amavale, By-Mingo, Clonlara, Eversleigh, Garthowen, High Country, and Nindethana studs.
"All bulls catalogued have been DNA sire verified and assessed for Brahman content through DNA analysis
"We believe this is our best ever draft, but we think that every year. Hopefully the genetics are moving forward year on year as we think."
Valera Vale clients are situated in the Pilbara and Kimberley areas of Western Australia, the Northern Territory, across Qld and down into Northern New South Wales.
"Most of our clients are professional cattlemen operating in the pastoral zone. Clients tell us they keep coming back to the sale because the bulls aren't over-prepared and are performing in their environment. Valera Vale has a reputation for client support and replacing any bulls that slip through and don't perform to the high standards expected."
This year's catalogue is by far the largest the Flynns have ever assembled for the sale, which comes off the back of a sterling 2021 sale result where 108 lots sold, for a complete clearance, to average $12,935.
"We've catalogued a much bigger draft this year as our challenge is to keep our bulls as a value for money proposition to commercial cattlemen and to ensure that everyone at the sale is able to buy a bull. Commercial cattlemen are our focus and producing bulls that drive profitability for them is what we're all about."
The sale will be conducted by Nutrien and Elders with online bidding facilitated by Elite Livestock Auctions. Videos of the bulls will be available when completed and the sale will be livestreamed via Elite.
"For anyone buying remotely we're happy to provide an assessment of which bulls in the catalogue would best suit their requirements."
The bulls have been prepared on a very low energy silage ration at, Avilion, Greymare, 20km west of Warwick by John and Nikki Cleary (Michael and Tracey Flynns' daughter).
"This allows us to assess growth in a large mob of bulls under the exact same conditions. They're all sound and healthy, which is a credit to the Clearys' attention to detail. The ration is formulated by noted nutritionist Vincent Posada to not impact on the productive longevity of the animals."
The bulls will be trucked from Avilion to Valera Vale on September 23. Inspections are most welcome at any time at either site. Contact Michael Flynn on 0427 705 760 to make an appointment.
Free freight is being offered to any major centre in Qld, while $250 per head freight rebates apply for WA and NT buyers, and a rebate of $150/head applies to buyers from NSW.
The catalogue is online on the Valera Vale Droughtmasters website and you can obtain a hard copy through the agents or by emailing Mr Flynn at michael@valeravale.com.au.
The catalogue will have all the usual carcase scans including IMF% and all bulls have tested free of Pompes disease and Pestivirus PI. They've all completed a comprehensive vaccination program for tick fever, 3 Day Sickness, 7 in 1, vibrio and botulism.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
