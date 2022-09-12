Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Karmoo Brahmans achieve stud record average and top price

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top price bull Karmoo Noble Isidore 4998, pictured with Elders Studstock's Will Stoddart, buyer Errol Otto, Minnamoora, and Karmoo Brahmans stud principals Lance and Kirstin Faint. Pictures supplied by Eliza Connors

The Faint family of Karmoo Brahmans achieved a new stud record top price and average last Friday, at their on-property bull sale at Marmordale in Clermont.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.