The Faint family of Karmoo Brahmans achieved a new stud record top price and average last Friday, at their on-property bull sale at Marmordale in Clermont.
In total, the Faints offered 42 bulls, with 31 selling for a stud-record $26,000 and clearance rate of 73 per cent.
Further breakdown, saw the sale set a $9354 stud-record average - an increase of $3512 from last year's sale result.
It was Errol and Jan Otto, Minnamoora from Jericho that headlined the sale, purchasing Karmoo Noble Isidore 4998 for $26,000.
The 23-month-old bull is by Karmoo Noble Justus (H) and out of Karmoo Sweet Wee Isobelle 3703 (H) and tipped the scales at 938 kilograms.
The sire prospect scanned 130 square centimetres for eye muscle area, 10mm and 8mm, respectively, for rib and rump fat, and 5.0 per cent for intramuscular fat.
He recorded one of the highest average daily weight gains on grass of 0.87kg per day.
A second-top price was achieved by PYL Cattle Co who purchased lot 46, a herd bull (PS), for $23,000.
The 24-month-old was sired by Karmoo Noble Justus (H) and was out of a purebred grey Brahman cow (PS).
Weighing 709kg, he scanned 116sq cm for EMA, 13mm and 11mm, respectively, at the P8 and rib, and 6.2pc for IMF.
The catalogue presented value buying and multiple volume buyers paid top money to secure Karmoo genetics.
Clermont buyer Degulla Pastoral Company purchased five bulls for an average of $7600 per head.
W R German secured four bulls for an average of $4000, while ES and JB Otto bought four bulls for an average of $17,250.
PYL Cattle Co also purchased four bulls for an average of $12,000.
Friday's live-auction sale was conducted by Elders Studstock, and simulcast through Elite Livestock Auctions.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
