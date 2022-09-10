A Brahman bull soared to the top of the Monto All Breeds Sale on Saturday, which was supported by 26 vendors with 12 different breeds.
Overall a total of 89 bulls sold for an average of $8930 with a clearance rate of 88 per cent.
Advertisement
Mountain Springs Ethridge, offered by Eugene and Jess Mollenhagen, Mountain Springs, Monto sold for $19,000.
Ethridge was sired by Rockley LP Ethridge and out of a first-calf heifer with a "strong udder and teats".
He tipped the scales at 905kg with an eye muscle area of 144 square centimetres and intramuscular fat of 4.6 per cent.
Jarrod Wohlsen, Jacana Brahmans, Burra Burri purchased the bull after studying his female pedigree.
"The bull had good capacity, plenty of bone and stretch and still had plenty of room to grow and then add an outstanding temperament," he said.
Other sale highlights saw four red Brangus bulls average $13,375 and top at $15,500 for the Dingle family of Redline Brangus, Eidsvold.
Three Moon Fleckvieh, Birch Pastoral Trust, Eidsvold sold five Fleckvieh bulls to average $13,300 and top at $15,000.
Bruce and Sue Mikkelsen were last to sell and sold four Charolais bulls to average $12,000 and top at $16,000.
Four Angus bulls averaged $10,125 and topped at $16,500 for the Aisthorpe family, Aisthorpe Angus, Monto.
Bulk buyers of the sale were Laurence Jones, Malo, Theodore who purchased two Charbrays, three red Brahmans and a Shorthorn to average $6250.
Sandy Pointon and Son, Mt Eagle, Eidsvold purchased two Murray Grey bulls and four red Brahman bulls to average $5250.
Selling agent and KellCo Rural Agencies principal Andrew Cavanagh said they had a great day.
"It represented a good selling market for the vendors and a good value market for their buyers," he said.
"The season just keeps giving at the moment and lifts the spirits of both sellers and buyers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.