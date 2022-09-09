Casa Toro Stud principals, Scott and Claire York, are celebrating after setting a new Queensland Simmental record at their annual bull sale in Roma today when Casa Toro Set the Standard S15 sold for $55,000.
The Yorks cleared 100 per cent of their offering, selling 40 bulls for an average of $16,012. The average was nearly $3000 more than their 2021 sale result.
In a fine compliment to the breeders, the 20-month-old top priced bull was snapped up by fellow Simmental seedstock producers, Rodney and Lis Skene, Meldon Park Simmental Stud, Cecil Plains.
The Skenes previously held the top price breed record, having sold a Simmental bull at the 2021 Ag-Grow Bull Sale record for $38,000.
Speaking after the sale, Ms Skene said Set the Standard was the sort of outcross they needed in their stud program.
"He's just one of those bulls that we have been looking for and when you find them, you just have to buy them," Ms Skene said.
"We just love his smoothness."
Set the Standard is among the first sons of the impressive Billa Park Notetaker N141 and his dam, Wine F18 is used extensively in the Casa Toro donor program.
Set the Standard weighed in at 885kg, had an EMA of 141sq.cm and a scrotal measurement of 40cm.
Also off to a new stud program is the second top price bull, Charmana Rip Tide, a black Simmental bull offered on account of Scott and Claire's daughter, Zoe York.
Zoe took a day off high school to attend the sale was clearly emotional when the 29-month-old homozygous black bull started pulling in the big bids.
Sired by the great Canadian bull, SVS Captain Morgan, Rip Tide sold to Andrew Moore, Lucrana Simmental Stud, Texas, for $28,000. The bull was one of the heaviest in the draft at 1120kg and had an EMA of 143sq.cm.
"I love the bull but it's really the bloodline that I was chasing," Mr Moore said.
"I saw his sire, Captain Morgan, when I was in Canada a few years ago and his semen is very hard to come by now so it was a great opportunity to get the bull today."
There was also strong commercial buying support at the sale with the Chandler family, Cobbadah, Injune, the volume buyer of the day.
The Chandlers purchased three bulls for an average of $17,000. They were forced to compete strongly to secure the 28-month-old Casa Tora Real Deal R1 for $20,000. This double-polled bull weighed 1090kg and had the second highest EMA in the draft at 151sq.cm.
The Ogg family, Ingelara Grazing, bought two bulls for their Rolleston operation, paying $24,000 and $16,000 respectively.
The Phillips family, Currawong, Mitchell, paid $18,000 and $20,000 for their two bulls while the Beitz family, Middleridge, Amby bought two bulls for an average of $15,000.
