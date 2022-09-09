Queensland Country Life
Casa Toro Simmentals set new Queensland record at their 2022 Roma Bull Sale

Penelope Arthur
By Penelope Arthur
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:53am, first published 4:46am
Pictured from left: Top price buyer Lis Skene, Meldon Park Simmental Stud, Cecil Plains, Mark Duthie, GDL studstock and vendor, Scott York, Casa Tora Simmental Stud, Jackson. Picture by Penelope Arthur

Casa Toro Stud principals, Scott and Claire York, are celebrating after setting a new Queensland Simmental record at their annual bull sale in Roma today when Casa Toro Set the Standard S15 sold for $55,000.

