Students from as young as grade two have been named the state's best cheese makers.
Bowenville State Primary School and Pimpama State Secondary College were the big winners in the Ekka's Student Made Cheese Competition on Friday.
Pimpama won for their Mould Ripened Cheese, White, camembert entry titled 'Say Cheese,' while grade two students from Bowenville came out on top in the Mould Ripened Cheese blue class for their 'Bowenville Billycan Blue' entry.
The competition attracted 124 white cheeses and 23 blue cheeses for judging from 24 schools with Pimpama's camembert entry rated a class above.
Renowned dairy expert and chief judge Russell Smith said the quality of the winning camembert was as good or better than anything you can buy commercially.
"The teachers and students that produced it should be really proud because it's as good as it gets," Mr Smith said.
The winning blue from the Bowenville students was unusual.
"There's no blue in the middle of it but the blue mould on the outside has penetrated the cheese enough to give it a gorgeous flavour - not very strong, very mild, but a beautiful balance of blue flavour," he said.
There were also 26 beverages entered by students.
Tullawong State High School were crowned champions for their Cabernet entry in the Agricultural Sciences and Student Fermented Beverages Competition.
Mr Smith described the entry as an excellent wine, and probably the best he had judged in the decade long student competition.
2022 WINNERS:
STUDENT MADE CHEESE
Class 1 - Mould Ripened Cheese - White
1st Place: Pimpama State Secondary College for 'Say cheese' by Lily Crabb & Alysia McMahon
2nd Place: Beenleigh State High School for 'Cheese the day' by Group L # 3
3rd Place: Bowenville State School for their 'Creamy Creekside Camembert'
Class 2 - Mould Ripened Cheese - Blue
1st Place: Bowenville State School for their 'Bowenville Billycan Blue'
2nd Place: Caboolture State High School for 'Cheese' by Jackson
3rd Place: Caboolture State High School for 'Veina Cava'
AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES and STUDENT FERMENTED BEVERAGES
CHAMPION SCHOOL: Tullawong State High School for their Team #5 - Cabernet
RESERVE CHAMPION SCHOOL: Tullawong State High School for their Team #1 - Shiraz
HONOURABLE MENTION: Flagstone State Community College for their Stone Fruit Wine by Lauren and Cameron
