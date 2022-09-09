Asset management and strategic investment group AAM Investment Group has announced it will conclude management of the regional livestock exchange (RLX) network of livestock marketing facilities across Australia.
AAM made the difficult decision on Thursday, to discontinue providing services to external investment managers such as Palisade Investment Partners Limited (Palisade), and therefore the RLX portfolio.
There are currently eight sites within the RLX portfolio, including the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) and Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange (TRLX).
AAM services to the facilities will conclude on September 30, 2022.
AAM Investment Group managing director Garry Edwards said the announcement brings to an end a 15-year working relationship that has yielded excellent results for the industry.
"This decision has been made due to a range of reasons, primarily the rapid growth of the AAM business and the need for redirection of core executive human resources to our growing portfolio of diverse agriculture industry businesses and assets," Mr Edwards said.
"AAM will now work with Palisade to facilitate the transfer of existing AAM employees at RLX sites to a new operating and management structure that is a direct component of the broader Palisade business.
"The decision to discontinue providing services to the RLX portfolio has not been made lightly, particularly given the valued relationships we share with our 220 AAM staff at RLX sites, agents, service providers, buyers and vendors, and the contribution these parties have made to the development and operation of the RLX business to date."
AAM will continue operations in the provision of online sale systems through their ownership of the Stocklive and Elite Livestock Auctions platforms.
Mr Edwards said AAM will also remain active in the livestock auction sector through its ownership of the WQLX (Longreach) and SBLX (Murgon) businesses.
"I wish to strongly state AAM's ongoing support of the success of the RLX business and the broader livestock auction industry," he said.
"Palisade assures me that the activities at all RLX sites will continue uninterrupted and that agents, service providers, buyers and vendors should expect business as usual during and after the transition.
"AAM will work closely with Palisade over the coming months to minimise disruption of the services provided to our valued stakeholders and ensure this transition is as smooth as possible."
Around 1000 bulls will hit selling rings in Queensland next week, headlined by the National Braford Sale and Droughtmaster National Sale at Gracemere from next Monday.
In early October, more than 800 Brahman bulls will go under the hammer during Brahman week.
A spokesperson for RLX confirmed that the upcoming national sales at CQLX will proceed as planned and without interruption.
"Activities at all RLX sites will continue uninterrupted and that agents, service providers, buyers and vendors should expect business as usual during and after the transition," the spokesperson said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
