A CATTLE breeding property located in the picturesque Pioneer Valley about 50km west of Mackay has hit the market, to be auctioned by Blacks Real Estate on October 1.
The attractive and productive property has a total area of 110 hectares (273 acres), comprising of two freehold titles plus a road license.
Located on the Mount Martin Loop Road in the choice Mount Martin area, the property is mostly cleared and pastured with well established signal, humidicola and Rhodes grasses.
There are four main paddocks, which are grazed on a rotation basis, to maximise the productivity of the operation.
All of the boundary and internal fencing comprises four barbed wires.
The fencing is described as being well maintained and in good condition.
The paddock layout provides easy access to a very workable set of steel cattle yards, which are equipped with a loading ramp and a new crush.
The cattle yards also have water connected and feature good shade trees.
The property is watered by a bore equipped with a submersible pump and a 10,000 gallon concrete tank which reticulates to both houses and several water troughs.
In addition, the property has a dam and a spring fed creek.
The property is currently carrying 70 Droughtmaster breeders, two herd bulls and about 30 calves.
The current stocking rate is described as being light and the property is estimated to easily carry 80 to a 100 head of breeding stock.
Potential buyers have the option of including the cattle in the sale or buying the property bare.
The property includes two dwellings, both of which are currently tenanted providing a secondary income stream.
The property has three sheds. The main shed is a 20x12m Lane steel framed, high clearance shed with corrugated iron roof and walls. The shed also has power connected.
Mount Martin is well located. There are primary and secondary schools at Mirani, about 10km to the south east. There is also a primary school at Gargett, about 15km to the south west.
Mackay is located about 45 minutes drive east of Mount Martin. The city with a population of about 80,000 people offers a wide range of services. Mackay is known as the the sugar capital of Australia because its region produces more than a third of nation's sugar.
The Mount Martin Loop Road property will be auctioned by Blacks Real Estate, Mackay, on October 1.
Contact Dan Cronin, 0401 835 806, or Royce Dunn, 0428 182 509, Blacks Real Estate, Mackay.
