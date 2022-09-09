Boy who lost thumb in rodeo arena reunites with LifeFlight

North Queensland bull rider Riley Schmidt, 14, has been reunited with the ambulance jet crew who flew him to Brisbane to receive emergency care after he lost his thumb in a bull-riding incident.
Riley and his mother Christina met with Townsville-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Air on Friday, thanking them for their efforts and receiving a tour of the jet.
"The pilots and doctor on board the jet were brilliant," Ms Schmidt said.
"They made us feel so well looked after in our time of need, we are extremely grateful."
Riley, 13 at the time, was practising at a friend's house at Woodstock near Townsville on February 11 when his left thumb was amputated by a bull kick.
He was in the arena trying to help by distracting the bull. As the bull came towards him, he jumped the fence.
His thumb was on the top rail and the bull kicked out and squished it off.
Riley, a student at Blackheath and Thornburgh College in Charters Towers, was taken to hospital in Townsville, where medical staff flew him to Brisbane.
He was admitted to Queensland Children's Hospital and immediately had surgery to try to reattach the digit.
He had two major surgeries straight up - 10 hours and seven hours - and then they rushed him back in for an emergency surgery just because it looked like the thumb was not doing what it should be.
It then declared itself as not being viable and they took it off.
Riley and his family left Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane after almost two weeks and multiple surgeries.
The young Townsville lad is well known to North West Queensland audiences after he won the poddy ride at the 2018 Mount Isa Rodeo, then aged 10.
Several months later and despite the awful injury, which his family thought might end the Townsville teen's bull-riding days, Riley is back on the bull and determined to stay in the arena.
Now, the Schmidt family have decided to give back and support the aeromedical service, asking the Bartlett Park Rodeo Committee, of which Ms Schmidt is the secretary, to adopt LifeFlight as their September charity rodeo beneficiary.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
