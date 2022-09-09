Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Boy who lost thumb in rodeo arena reunites with LifeFlight

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:39am, first published 3:00am
Brad Jackson, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Air Ambulance jet Pilot, Riley Schmidt, Mal Cunningham, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Air Ambulance jet Pilot, and David Williamson, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor. Picture Supplied

North Queensland bull rider Riley Schmidt, 14, has been reunited with the ambulance jet crew who flew him to Brisbane to receive emergency care after he lost his thumb in a bull-riding incident.

