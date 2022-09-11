Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Peanut grower Julian Cross is still smiling despite industry challenges

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julian Cross is all smiles after harvesting his first decent crop in years. Picture by Brandon Long

South Burnett peanut grower Julian Cross lost 30 per cent of this year's crop, Bega has dropped the price it pays him, and this season's plant might get cut in half, but he's still smiling.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.