Wild dog experts warn of higher pup survival rates with good seasons but councils drop bounties

Lucy Kinbacher
Lucy Kinbacher
September 16 2022 - 12:00am
Glenn 'Wheelie' Wieland has caught 50 wild dogs in 10 months at Warren Rea's Marlborough property, Woodstock. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Experts are warning that the run of good seasons in agriculture may promote higher survival rates of wild dog pups and a rise in numbers in the coming years.

