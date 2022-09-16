Experts are warning that the run of good seasons in agriculture may promote higher survival rates of wild dog pups and a rise in numbers in the coming years.
But a number of councils have scrapped or reduced bounties for trappers to focus on other forms of management, including baiting.
It's sparked mixed reviews.
Glenn 'Wheelie' Wieland has caught 50 wild dogs in 10 months at Warren Rea's Marlborough property, Woodstock, in the Livingstone Shire but he won't receive any extra bounty incentives for his hard work.
He got more than 120 dogs in 12 months off another block at Miriam Vale and has been sourced for trapping work locally around Bororen, at Baralaba, Duaringa and down into St George.
They are significant numbers for a man who only began trapping five years ago.
Even more concerning, he said, is the fact the large numbers are occurring on properties that neighbour baiting programs.
He believes more bounties are needed to encourage more trappers, given it can cost up to $500 in time and supplies to set up a trap.
"If they don't have a bounty on it, no one cares," he said.
"Out there at Woodstock, they are paying me a day rate and traps in the ground and they give me extra on a dog to cover the scalp price.
"We need a bounty to try and get these dogs under control because they are only going to get worse.
"It's an ongoing thing. The biggest problem down on these coastal areas where we are now, there are all these hobby blocks and they've got sheep and goats and the dogs are feeding on them and they don't really care what's going on so the dogs get smarter and more of them.
"It would be good if a lot of people or four properties got together and did a trapping program.
"It's a little bit of an art and we need a lot more of us."
Most Queensland councils offer a $30 to $50 bounty but some, like Winton Shire Council, offer scalp rewards of $100.
Among the best currently offered is the Southern Downs Shire with $100 for adult dogs and $50 for pups while the Balonne Shire offers a $50 bounty per dog, and an additional $100 to registered trappers.
The Goondiwindi Regional Council previously offered incentives up to $100 per dog but will no longer offer a bounty.
It cited the Queensland government's amendments in 2021 to reduce council funding for pest animal management programs.
"As a result Goondiwindi Region Council has undertaken significant consultation with our landholders to determine council's best pest management approach," a spokesperson said.
"Our priorities will now focus on the reconstruction of our barrier fencing, and the skilling of local landholders to control the impact of pest animals.
"From a cost benefit point of view, our focus on the barrier fence is a more superior way of addressing what is a challenging issue throughout the area (224km wild dog check fence within the Goondiwindi Region, with 168 kms of this due to be upgraded)."
Under round six of the Queensland Feral Pest Initiative, local governments received almost $370,000 in grants to move away from state government-supplied 1080 concentrate, which is almost depleted.
All 46 applying councils were successful while some also received grants totaling almost $1 million to support projects that reduce the impact of invasive plants and animals.
A spokesperson for Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said there were other options that were far more effective at reducing the impacts and damage from invasive pest animals than the use of bounty payments.
"Through the QFPI, the Queensland government has committed more than $25 million over five years, complemented by a $14 million investment from the federal government, to support the construction of cluster fencing and the control of invasive plants and animals," they said.
"Several management options exist to protect agricultural produce and native flora and fauna from the impacts of invasive animals including baiting, trapping, shooting, fencing, and the use of livestock guardian animals."
Woodstock property owner Warren Rea was about to undertake a baiting program on his cattle property before he decided to enlist a trapper instead.
He was dumbfounded by the results.
"I definitely don't believe you would have annihilated as many dogs baiting and you do a baiting program and it might rain two weeks after you bait and there goes your baits, you might thin a few out but you definitely don't get them all," he said.
In 2015, Greg Mifsud, national wild dog management coordinator for the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions, was quoted in article as saying scalps have bred a "dead dog mentality".
Seven years on, he reinforced that statement.
Mr Mifsud said bounties were not effective unless they were part of a well thought out coordinated management approach.
"Just taking or harvesting dogs off a landscape without any form of control in place is not going to see a significant reduction in dog control and certainly not dog numbers," he said.
"I think there has been a concerted effort among the councils to get the best management outcomes for the limited budgets they have.
"With the advent of fences and cluster fencing and as well, better knowledge and capacity to manage wild dogs, councils are seeing we can get better management for producers by reducing scalp bounties and putting those resources into other tools to be effective."
His work had focused on helping producers identify and undertake more targeted baiting programs.
It put the responsibility on the landholder, which he said was key.
"Ultimately managing wild dogs is a landholder responsibility and local government support that where they can, I don't believe they should be paying a large amount, a large dollar figure for a property where they do no other control," he said.
"At the moment things seem to be relatively quiet but certainly there are some hot spot areas.
"My concern...we had a couple of good seasons now and we can't afford to drop the ball because things are quiet. Potentially these good seasons will result in greater survival of pups born this breeding season and next and we'll end up with higher numbers.
"We are in a better position to manage that than we have in the past."
It can take Mr Wieland weeks monitoring tracks and markings and then further time waiting to outsmart the dog and for a trap to go off.
He uses foot traps and wears gloves to reduce the scent and disruption.
"If you are going to be involved in trapping you have got to have the heart," Mr Wieland said,
"To start with there isn't any short cuts, when you do stuff you have to do it properly from the get go.
"A lot of people think you can just get a trap and throw it on the ground, there is a lot more to it."
