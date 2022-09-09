Prices remained firm to dearer at Blackall

Blackall agents yarded a total of 1174 head of cattle at Thursday's prime and store sale.
Recent and forecast rain affected numbers but prices remained firm to dearer across all descriptions.
Cattle were sourced locally from Blackall, Barcaldine, Tambo, Aramac and Jericho as well as further north.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 400c, average 390c, and bulls over 450kg made 382c, average 354c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 320c, average 207c, cows 400-500kg made 358c, average 340c, and cows over 500kg reached 382c, to average 369c.
Heifers under 220kg made 350c, average 339c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 547c, averaging 432c, heifers 280-350kg reached 432c, average 408c, heifers 350-450kg made 393c, average 372c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 408c, averaging 384c.
Steers 220-280kg sold to 412c, averaging 412c, steers 350-400kg reached 302c, average 299c, steers 400-550kg made 538c, average 372c, and steers over 550kg sold to 396c, average 335c.
Mickeys made to 580c, to average 450c.
Cows and calves made to $700/unit, averaging $700/unit.
Springdale Land and Cattle Co, Springdale, Aramac, sold Charbray cross heifers for 390.2c averaging 511.9kg returning $1997.45/hd. Dalmar Holdings, Kismet, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows for 380.2c averaging 616.6kg returning $2344.17/hd. Forest Park Pastoral Co, Alice Downs, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls for 360.2c averaging 951.3kg returning $3426.40/hd.
GJ and JM Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold Brahman cows for 376.2c averaging 615kg returning $2310/hd. CN Herman, Vindex, Winton, sold Angus cross cows for 380.2c averaging 623kg returning $2368/hd. D and A Humphries, Merida, Jericho, sold heavy Simbrah cows for 380.2c averaging 648kg returning $2465/hd. Lawn Hill Riversleigh Pastoral Holding Co, Lawn Hill, Mt Isa, sold a good run of Brahman heifers to a top of 432.2c averaging 290kg returning $1251/hd.
EW and EM Moller, Edwinstowe, Jericho, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls for 361.2c averaging 953.3kg returning $3443.44/hd. They also sold heifers for 408.2c averaging 610kg returning $2490/hd. Moonbong Partnership, Ravensbourne, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 368.7c averaging 707.1kg returning $2607.02/hd.
Mount Cornish Grazing, Mount Cornish, Muttaburra, sold a Shorthorn bull for 360.2c averaging 845kg returning $3043/hd and Santa Gertrudis cows for 380c averaging 686.5kg returning $2609.96/hd. Mildura Grazing Trust, Mildura, Barcaldine, sold Brahman cows for 354.2c averaging 576kg returning $2040/hd. Killarney Park Grazing Pty Ltd, Killarney Park, Tambo, sold heavy Santa Gertrudis bulls to a top of 369.2c averaging 1022kg returning $3683.05/hd.
Georgina Partnership #2, Caldervale, Tambo, sold a run of prime cows and heifers with the cows topping at 370.2c averaging 569kg returning $2108.29/hd and the Brahman heifers topping at 384.2c averaging 472kg returning $1814.47/hd. JA and PD Stralow, Waterloo, Barcaldine, sold Braford bulls to a top of 350c averaging 915kg returning $3202.50/hd.
