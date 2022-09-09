Competition strong at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 600 head for the fortnightly fat and store sale at Monto yesterday.
Cattle consisted of a good run of feeder steers, feeder heifers and weaners.
Prices generally lifted across the board with strong competition on all lines.
Cattle were drawn from Miriam Vale, Boyne Valley, Thangool, Biloela, Rolleston and all local areas.
Angus Bull account KJ and TM Gilvear sold to 348.2c at 925kg for $3220.85.
Simmental bull account Russell Webb sold 360c at 740kg for $2664.
Angus bull account Waratah Pastoral Co sold 338.2c at 940kg for $3179.08.
Charolais steers account Ryan Smith sold to 411.2c at 675kg for $2775.60.
Brahman cross steers account PM and DM Smith sold to 411.2c at 522kg for $2148.52.
Simmental cows account SB Goody sold to 364.2c at 700kg for $2549.40.
Santa cross cows account TJ and MM Sinclair sold to 351.2c at 545kg for $1914.04.
Droughtmaster store cows account G Litzow sold to 341.2c at 429kg for $1463.75.
Droughmaster cross steers account GR Talbot sold 546.2c at 368kg for $2013.49.
GR Talbot also sold 326kg Droughtmaster steers for 580.2c for $1893.94.
Brangus cross steers account Russell Webb sold to 508.2c at 390kg for $1981.98.
Charbray steers account JD Wyatte sold to 642.2c at 282kg for $1814.22.
Braford steers account PJ and AM Kirkwood sold to 580.2c at 323kg for $1877.36.
Droughtmaster steers account HL and TA Hutton sold to 710.2c at 255kg for $1811.01.
Braford cross steers account Matthew Johnston sold to 718.2c at 244kg for $1752.41.
Santa steers account RP, PB and GR Hampson sold to 720.2c at 216kg for $1561.29.
Brangus cross steers account PF Breitkreutz and DG Johnston sold to 718.2c at 242kg for $1741.64.
Brangus heifers account LJH McInnes sold to 520c at 420kg for $2184.
LJH McInnes also sold Santa heifers for 496.2c at 435kg for $2158.47.
Droughtmaster cows and calves account G Litzow sold to $2500.
Droughtmaster heifers account NF and JE Keitley sold to 538.2c at 343kg for $1856.03.
PL, JL and J Pownall sold brahman heifers to 450c at 351kg for $1580.63.
Brangus heifers account GFG and YL Hall sold to 592.2c at 222kg for $1320.11.
GFG and YL Hall also sold Speckle Park heifers to 592.2c at 273kg for $1621.15.
Brangus cross heifers account PF Breitkreutz and DG Johnston sold to 574.2c at 232kg for $1337.07.
Charbray heifers account P and N Jamieson sold to 570.2c at 256kg for $1460.35.
Braford heifers account Matthew Johnston sold to 556.2c at 235kg for $1307.07.
