Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times during her reign as monarch but one of the most significant was her bush tour to Longreach, more than 52 years ago.
Camden Park Station's Sir James Walker requested the Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, visit the working sheep and cattle property while in Australia to open the Sydney Opera House.
On April 15, 1970, his wish came true.
People from as far as Roma, Rockhampton and Mount Isa travelled to the central west to dine at a luncheon hosted by the Matron of the local hospital.
She made sure to sit beside the Queen and tell her about the issues facing rural women, give her an insight into their lifestyle and what the community was like and share their achievements.
According to the Camden Park Station records of the time, Sir James graded the road leading into the station to ensure the the Queen's Rolls Royce didn't bottom out.
Camden Park was the only place she had been to in the world where she could see 360 degree views without a man made structure in sight, the station's website stated.
Very few photos were taken of the day due to technology but revered rural journalist Bill Kerr was able to snap one of the biggest 'coups' of his career when he asked the Queen to stroke a stud bull.
"The royal visit was big and Queensland Country Life editor Wallace Skelsey wanted pictures of the Queen with some of James Walker's Santa Gertrudis cattle, not planting a tree," he recalled to Queensland Country Life.
"Suddenly, the Queen, Prince Philip and Sir James Walker emerged for a quick stroll around the cattle pens. I knew the stud groom so I prompted him to ask his boss if he wanted a souvenir photo of the Queen with a champion bull.
"The Queen couldn't reject her host's request.
"Her expression warned me not to push my luck, so I quickly snapped off a couple of shots and got the hell out of there."
Sir James' grandson, James Walker, was busy in the cattle yards when Queensland Country Life called on Friday morning, following the news of the Queen's death.
He said that famous image helped propel the Santa Gertrudis breed, which was only relatively new at the time.
"While she was there with my grandfather she had what would be the social media viral effect nowadays," he said.
"That breed of cattle was perfect for northern Australia so when she pat the bull, it just went off around the world; here is the Queen in outback Australia patting this massive 1000kg bull with my grandfather.
"She launched what was the Santa Gertrudis breed in Australia and potentially the world, everyone after that wanted to buy them."
He said his grandfather built a lot of powerful relationships but it was an honour to have someone like the Queen take up an invitation to come to the outback.
"Just the power she had for charity and things like that was pretty amazing, she just knew everything in her portfolio and the things she managed as Queen," he said.
"She had travelled everywhere and met everyone and we are just honoured she was here with our family to witness the outback first.
"She was just open to it. I can imagine there are a lot of people with a lot of influence who couldn't look at the outback as somewhere for them...but she wanted to come out here because this was her people."
Sir James' hospitality landed him a personally signed and dated photograph of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip that was said to hang proudly at the homestead.
It also housed a chair from the local pub she visited that was jokingly nicknamed, 'The Throne'.
"My brother Dan, or Outback Dan, has built a tourism business around that visit and it's something that is hard to replicate so everyone that travels in that baby boomer demographic loves the Queen and it's a real appeal to see everything associated with it," Mr Walker said.
"And it's interesting, they are in the middle of outback Queensland and stepping in the footsteps of her Majesty."
The Queen and Prince Phillip returned to Longreach in 1988 for the opening of the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame.
Some 14,000 people gathered for a glimpse of royalty, leaving the 30 motel rooms completely booked out.
It meant many had to bring their own swags and tents.
