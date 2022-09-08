Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II and her visit to Camden Park Station

Helen Walker
Lucy Kinbacher
By Helen Walker, and Lucy Kinbacher
Updated September 8 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Bill Kerr's biggest journalistic 'coup' was the iconic picture of Sir James Walker and Queen Elizabeth II while visiting the Cumberland Santa Gertrudis stud near Longreach in 1970.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times during her reign as monarch but one of the most significant was her bush tour to Longreach, more than 52 years ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.