Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Queen Elizabeth passes away

By Newsroom
Updated September 8 2022 - 8:27pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. (AP PHOTO)

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the country's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, has died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.