Breeder groups can be paddocked to better match feed quality to nutritional requirements. Earlier calving cows are likely to have a longer period as wet cows on lower quality dry season pastures so can be given paddocks with the best pasture.

If animals are paddocked on the basis of calving period and consequently nutritional requirements, supplementation can be better targeted. Cows that will not calve until the end of the dry season may not require any dry season supplementation, whereas those calving early are likely to require dry season supplementation.

Calving females can be monitored more efficiently for calving difficulties and health issues.