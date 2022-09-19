Segregating breeders into calving groups based on predicted calving dates can be a valuable management tool for beef enterprises.
For control-mated herds, foetal aging at weaning enables the drafting of breeders into early, mid and late calving groups - with the number and size of calving groups based on the pregnancy status of the cows, paddocks available and seasonal conditions.
Breeder segregation is particularly valuable in year-round mated herds, as it enables cows calving out of season to be better managed, reduces mustering costs and lowers supplementation costs.
This practice enables more targeted management of breeders.
More information: Jo Campbell, DAF technical officer, 0459 895 881.
This article was produced by FutureBeef - a collaboration between Meat & Livestock Australia and the Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australian agriculture departments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.