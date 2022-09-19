Queensland Country Life
Cows can be better managed

By Future Beef
September 19 2022 - 8:00pm
Breeder groups can be paddocked to better match feed quality to nutritional requirements.

Segregating breeders into calving groups based on predicted calving dates can be a valuable management tool for beef enterprises.

